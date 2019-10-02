Contrasting of BHP Group (BBL) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 43 0.00 2.51B 3.50 13.64 Arch Coal Inc. 76 0.00 14.12M 17.98 4.96

Demonstrates BHP Group and Arch Coal Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Arch Coal Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BHP Group. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BHP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Coal Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BHP Group and Arch Coal Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 5,812,876,331.64% 4.6% 2.3% Arch Coal Inc. 18,469,587.97% 49.4% 18.1%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BHP Group. Its rival Arch Coal Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. Arch Coal Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BHP Group.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BHP Group and Arch Coal Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Arch Coal Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 consensus target price and a 22.32% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BHP Group and Arch Coal Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.2% of BHP Group shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year BHP Group has stronger performance than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Arch Coal Inc. beats BHP Group.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.