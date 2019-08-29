Contrasting of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V)

Both B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) are each other’s competitor in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods Inc. 22 0.70 N/A 2.51 7.30 McCormick & Company Incorporated 152 4.00 N/A 5.11 30.85

Demonstrates B&G Foods Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. McCormick & Company Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than B&G Foods Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. B&G Foods Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 5.2% McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for B&G Foods Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

B&G Foods Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 45.82% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 2.3% of B&G Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B&G Foods Inc. 0.88% -11.26% -28.4% -28.98% -42.52% -36.77% McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.5% 1.77% 4.66% 14.24% 34.03% 13.62%

For the past year B&G Foods Inc. had bearish trend while McCormick & Company Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

McCormick & Company Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors B&G Foods Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.