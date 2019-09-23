Contrasting of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) and Its Peers

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of B&G Foods Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of B&G Foods Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.87% of all Processed & Packaged Goods companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have B&G Foods Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods Inc. 0.00% 19.60% 5.20% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting B&G Foods Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods Inc. N/A 22 7.30 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

B&G Foods Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for B&G Foods Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.57 2.25

With consensus price target of $17, B&G Foods Inc. has a potential downside of -13.09%. The peers have a potential upside of -0.38%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that B&G Foods Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of B&G Foods Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B&G Foods Inc. 0.88% -11.26% -28.4% -28.98% -42.52% -36.77% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year B&G Foods Inc. had bearish trend while B&G Foods Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of B&G Foods Inc. are 2.1 and 0.7. Competitively, B&G Foods Inc.’s peers have 2.19 and 1.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. B&G Foods Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B&G Foods Inc.

Volatility and Risk

B&G Foods Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.47. Competitively, B&G Foods Inc.’s peers are 30.65% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

B&G Foods Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors B&G Foods Inc.’s rivals beat B&G Foods Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.