Contrasting of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.60 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeyondSpring Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Teligent Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 83.8%. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was less bearish than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Teligent Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.