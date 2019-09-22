Contrasting of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. BeyondSpring Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 430.97% and its consensus target price is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 7%. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders are 77.22%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.