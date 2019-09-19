Contrasting of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Since BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.32% of Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Immutep Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.