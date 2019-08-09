Contrasting of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BeyondSpring Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).