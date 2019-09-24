Contrasting of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Processed & Packaged Goods. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat Inc. 144 52.07 N/A -0.53 0.00 Ingredion Incorporated 84 0.92 N/A 5.77 13.39

In table 1 we can see Beyond Meat Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Beyond Meat Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ingredion Incorporated 0.00% 15.2% 7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Beyond Meat Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Ingredion Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Beyond Meat Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ingredion Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Beyond Meat Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Ingredion Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Beyond Meat Inc.’s upside potential is 9.52% at a $156.6 consensus target price. On the other hand, Ingredion Incorporated’s potential upside is 2.13% and its consensus target price is $81. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Beyond Meat Inc. is looking more favorable than Ingredion Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.8% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares and 91.8% of Ingredion Incorporated shares. About 5.2% of Beyond Meat Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ingredion Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beyond Meat Inc. -3.16% 28.79% 0% 0% 0% 198.87% Ingredion Incorporated -1.63% -5.24% -16.16% -22.05% -22.43% -15.44%

For the past year Beyond Meat Inc. has 198.87% stronger performance while Ingredion Incorporated has -15.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Beyond Meat Inc. beats Ingredion Incorporated.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.