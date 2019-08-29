Contrasting of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

We will be comparing the differences between Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|11
|1.10
|N/A
|0.18
|55.06
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Berry Petroleum Corporation and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0.00%
|1.7%
|0.9%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|0.00%
|-185.2%
|-129.1%
Liquidity
Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. 0.7% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|-6.76%
|-7.72%
|-11.31%
|-16.24%
|-28.99%
|12%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-4.29%
|-8.33%
|-41.23%
|-32.75%
|-89.39%
|-20.94%
For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has 12% stronger performance while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has -20.94% weaker performance.
Summary
Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.