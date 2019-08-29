Contrasting of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

We will be comparing the differences between Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 55.06 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Berry Petroleum Corporation and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1%

Liquidity

Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. 0.7% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has 12% stronger performance while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has -20.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.