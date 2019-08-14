Contrasting of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.17 N/A 0.18 55.06 Viper Energy Partners LP 32 13.95 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP. Viper Energy Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Liquidity

Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viper Energy Partners LP are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Viper Energy Partners LP is $41.75, which is potential 41.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.64% and 89.4%. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Viper Energy Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 10 of the 11 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.