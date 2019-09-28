Contrasting of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Both Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 9 0.47 58.44M 0.18 55.06 Penn Virginia Corporation 31 0.36 10.96M 11.42 3.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Penn Virginia Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 648,612,652.61% 1.7% 0.9% Penn Virginia Corporation 35,286,542.18% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Penn Virginia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Berry Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Penn Virginia Corporation has an average target price of $70, with potential upside of 138.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Berry Petroleum Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.64% and 99.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Penn Virginia Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has 12% stronger performance while Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Penn Virginia Corporation.