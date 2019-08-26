Contrasting of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.05 N/A 0.18 55.06 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.70 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Berry Petroleum Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Berry Petroleum Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival New Concept Energy Inc. is 21.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.9. New Concept Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than New Concept Energy Inc.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors New Concept Energy Inc.