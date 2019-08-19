Contrasting of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Both Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.17 N/A 0.18 55.06 Devon Energy Corporation 29 0.93 N/A 1.16 23.28

Demonstrates Berry Petroleum Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Devon Energy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Devon Energy Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Liquidity

Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Devon Energy Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $37.29, while its potential upside is 65.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Devon Energy Corporation

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Berry Petroleum Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.