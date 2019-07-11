Contrasting of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) and Its Peers

As Savings & Loans company, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.12% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.34% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.90% 0.70% Industry Average 18.54% 7.52% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. N/A 29 13.45 Industry Average 41.46M 223.68M 19.76

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.43 2.45

The potential upside of the rivals is 0.82%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.97% 4.25% 4.46% -10.7% -20.63% 11.98% Industry Average 2.16% 4.10% 5.59% 7.66% 14.35% 13.41%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.68 which is 32.19% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.