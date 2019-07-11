Contrasting of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) and Its Peers

As Savings & Loans company, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
79.1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.12% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.34% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|5.90%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|18.54%
|7.52%
|0.94%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|29
|13.45
|Industry Average
|41.46M
|223.68M
|19.76
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.43
|2.45
The potential upside of the rivals is 0.82%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|0.97%
|4.25%
|4.46%
|-10.7%
|-20.63%
|11.98%
|Industry Average
|2.16%
|4.10%
|5.59%
|7.66%
|14.35%
|13.41%
For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.07 shows that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.68 which is 32.19% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.
