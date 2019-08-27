Contrasting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Both Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 1.93 N/A 16328.66 0.01 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.51 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.52% respectively. Competitively, 56.44% are Protective Insurance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61% Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.61% stronger performance while Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.