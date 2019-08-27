Contrasting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Both Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|205
|1.93
|N/A
|16328.66
|0.01
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|18
|0.51
|N/A
|-2.13
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.52% respectively. Competitively, 56.44% are Protective Insurance Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-1.22%
|-4.28%
|-5.21%
|-0.26%
|3.18%
|0.61%
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|-1.51%
|-10.16%
|-16.15%
|-24.13%
|-28.97%
|-3.82%
For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.61% stronger performance while Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance.
Summary
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.
