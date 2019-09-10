Contrasting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|308,419
|1.99
|N/A
|28640.36
|10.78
|American International Group Inc.
|50
|0.93
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American International Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|0.00%
|7.4%
|3.7%
|American International Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
Risk and Volatility
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 0.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. American International Group Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.6% of American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-1.07%
|-4.11%
|-5.29%
|-0.17%
|1.72%
|0.87%
|American International Group Inc.
|-2.44%
|3.99%
|19.46%
|30.79%
|1.91%
|42.07%
For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was less bullish than American International Group Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats American International Group Inc.
