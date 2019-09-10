Contrasting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 308,419 1.99 N/A 28640.36 10.78 American International Group Inc. 50 0.93 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 0.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. American International Group Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.6% of American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was less bullish than American International Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats American International Group Inc.