Contrasting of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|9.03M
|-0.82
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|3
|0.00
|16.33M
|-1.27
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Benitec Biopharma Limited and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Benitec Biopharma Limited and InflaRx N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1,261,173,184.36%
|0%
|0%
|InflaRx N.V.
|583,860,702.92%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Benitec Biopharma Limited and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 137.15% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was less bearish than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.