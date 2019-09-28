Contrasting of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Benitec Biopharma Limited and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Benitec Biopharma Limited and InflaRx N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,261,173,184.36% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 583,860,702.92% -19% -18.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Benitec Biopharma Limited and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 137.15% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was less bearish than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.