Contrasting of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

We are comparing Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 37 3.22 N/A -1.66 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.11 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Benefitfocus Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Benefitfocus Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, SolarWinds Corporation has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Benefitfocus Inc. has an average price target of $53.67, and a 100.04% upside potential. Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 1.04%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Benefitfocus Inc. seems more appealing than SolarWinds Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.96% and 97.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SolarWinds Corporation.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.