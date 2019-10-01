Contrasting of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 26 -1.48 26.68M -1.66 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 18 -2.96 19.91M -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Benefitfocus Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Benefitfocus Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 103,934,553.95% 253.5% -21% Rosetta Stone Inc. 108,501,362.40% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Benefitfocus Inc.’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Benefitfocus Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 89.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.96% and 90.2%. 2.7% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Rosetta Stone Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.