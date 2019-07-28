Contrasting of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Both Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 40 3.23 N/A -1.66 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 194 22.47 N/A 2.45 83.39

Table 1 highlights Benefitfocus Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Benefitfocus Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.35. From a competition point of view, Paycom Software Inc. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Paycom Software Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Benefitfocus Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Benefitfocus Inc. has a 120.39% upside potential and an average target price of $57.83. Competitively the consensus target price of Paycom Software Inc. is $193.2, which is potential -17.86% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Benefitfocus Inc. appears more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 77.8%. About 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has -31.26% weaker performance while Paycom Software Inc. has 66.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.