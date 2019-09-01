Contrasting of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Since Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 35 3.07 N/A -1.66 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.38 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Benefitfocus Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Benefitfocus Inc.’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. OneSpan Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, OneSpan Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OneSpan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Benefitfocus Inc.’s upside potential is 104.44% at a $53.4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, OneSpan Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 44.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Benefitfocus Inc. seems more appealing than OneSpan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and OneSpan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.96% and 68%. Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, OneSpan Inc. has 16.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while OneSpan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors OneSpan Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.