Contrasting of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 43 3.17 N/A -1.66 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Benefitfocus Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -127.4% -42.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Gridsum Holding Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Benefitfocus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 124.32% and an $57.83 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 36.4%. About 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% Gridsum Holding Inc. -6.17% 10.06% 11.11% -26.78% -43.37% 56.95%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Gridsum Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Benefitfocus Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.