Contrasting of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Both Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 34 3.13 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Benefitfocus Inc.’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s beta is 2.14 which is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Benefitfocus Inc. has a 98.28% upside potential and a consensus price target of $51.75. Cheetah Mobile Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.35 average price target and a 7.67% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 16.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has stronger performance than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.