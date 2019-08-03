Contrasting of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 42.84 N/A -2.33 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.65 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 95.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.