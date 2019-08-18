Contrasting of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123.00% -74.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

The competitors have a potential upside of 136.20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.43. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.