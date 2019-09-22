Contrasting of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is a contrast between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.12 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.02 and it happens to be 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 214.18% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.