Contrasting of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.01 N/A -7.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 376.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 19.7%. About 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.