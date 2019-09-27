Contrasting of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,551,613,448.22% -80.6% -8.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 167,377,666.25% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 80.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 45.5%. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.