Contrasting of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Since Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.27 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.02 shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a 353.24% upside potential and an average price target of $3. Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $12.6, with potential upside of 854.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.