Contrasting of Belden Inc. (BDC) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Both Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden Inc. 56 0.77 N/A 3.62 12.57 OSI Systems Inc. 99 1.63 N/A 2.08 54.12

Demonstrates Belden Inc. and OSI Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. OSI Systems Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Belden Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Belden Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than OSI Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Belden Inc. and OSI Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4% OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.41 beta indicates that Belden Inc. is 141.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, OSI Systems Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Belden Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, OSI Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Belden Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OSI Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Belden Inc. and OSI Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Belden Inc. has an average price target of $65.67, and a 53.33% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Belden Inc. and OSI Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.3%. About 1.1% of Belden Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.8% of OSI Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83% OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56%

For the past year Belden Inc. has weaker performance than OSI Systems Inc.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc. beats Belden Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.