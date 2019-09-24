Contrasting of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.61 N/A -12.75 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.19 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus price target is $205.5, while its potential upside is 52.14%. Competitively the consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 54.26% upside. The data provided earlier shows that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 45.5% respectively. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.