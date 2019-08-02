Contrasting of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 32.73 N/A -12.75 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.68 N/A -1.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk and Volatility

BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.57% and an $210 average price target. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 101.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.