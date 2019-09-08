Contrasting of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.28 N/A -12.75 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BeiGene Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

BeiGene Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential is 70.38% at a $205.5 average price target. Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $70, with potential upside of 400.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 97% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.