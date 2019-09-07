Contrasting of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

We are comparing BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.28 N/A -12.75 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 15.52 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene Ltd.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 70.38% for BeiGene Ltd. with consensus target price of $205.5. Competitively the consensus target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 131.91% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.