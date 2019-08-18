Contrasting of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 244 3.92 N/A 4.80 52.69 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 14.42 N/A -0.83 0.00

Demonstrates Becton Dickinson and Company and Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Becton Dickinson and Company and Predictive Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Volatility & Risk

Becton Dickinson and Company has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 2.41 beta and it is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Becton Dickinson and Company’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Predictive Oncology Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Becton Dickinson and Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Predictive Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Becton Dickinson and Company is $271.5, with potential upside of 9.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats Predictive Oncology Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.