Contrasting of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 241 3.99 N/A 4.81 46.85 Insulet Corporation 96 12.06 N/A 0.22 481.90

Table 1 demonstrates Becton Dickinson and Company and Insulet Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Insulet Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Becton Dickinson and Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Becton Dickinson and Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Insulet Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Becton Dickinson and Company and Insulet Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Becton Dickinson and Company’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Insulet Corporation has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Becton Dickinson and Company. Its rival Insulet Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. Insulet Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

Becton Dickinson and Company and Insulet Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Insulet Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Becton Dickinson and Company has an average price target of $271.5, and a 7.80% upside potential. On the other hand, Insulet Corporation’s potential downside is -6.33% and its average price target is $113.57. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Becton Dickinson and Company seems more appealing than Insulet Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Becton Dickinson and Company and Insulet Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 98.5%. Becton Dickinson and Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Insulet Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -2.98% -8.44% -8.01% -7.34% -0.78% 0.04% Insulet Corporation 1.25% 13.85% 22.52% 18.82% 19.34% 31.23%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Insulet Corporation.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Becton Dickinson and Company.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.