Contrasting of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) and Its Peers

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is a company in the Residential Construction industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.65% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Beazer Homes USA Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.50% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA Inc. 0.00% -3.30% -0.90% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.78 2.64

As a group, Residential Construction companies have a potential upside of 90.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beazer Homes USA Inc. 6.64% 20.33% -13.95% -2.66% -8.79% 23.63% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Beazer Homes USA Inc. has a beta of 2.53 and its 153.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Beazer Homes USA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s competitors beat Beazer Homes USA Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.