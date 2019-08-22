Contrasting of BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Since BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.35 N/A 1.20 10.68 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 33 2.84 N/A 2.33 13.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BCB Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BCB Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BCB Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp Inc.’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares and 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has 31.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.