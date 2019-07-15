Contrasting of BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. 12 2.57 N/A 1.04 12.26 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.51 N/A 1.23 13.49

Table 1 highlights BCB Bancorp Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fulton Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BCB Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.6% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Competitively, Fulton Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

BCB Bancorp Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulton Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Fulton Financial Corporation has an average price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 6.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BCB Bancorp Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.3% and 66.3%. About 11.7% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Fulton Financial Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -2.23% -2.83% 6.19% 5.05% -16.79% 21.2% Fulton Financial Corporation -3.09% 2.34% -0.24% 0.17% -3.71% 7.36%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Summary

Fulton Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.