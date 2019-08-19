Contrasting of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Since Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.82 N/A 2.53 47.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Baytex Energy Corp. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy Corp.’s 2.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 153.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a 0.43 beta which is 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Baytex Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Baytex Energy Corp.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 167.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares and 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. had bearish trend while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Baytex Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.