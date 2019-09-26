Contrasting of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 81 4.06 N/A 2.52 33.36 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 128 3.38 N/A 3.62 32.45

In table 1 we can see Baxter International Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Varian Medical Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Baxter International Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Baxter International Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 19.4% 9.9% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9%

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baxter International Inc. Its rival Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Baxter International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Baxter International Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Baxter International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.02% and an $87.75 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is $148.75, which is potential 27.43% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Varian Medical Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Baxter International Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Baxter International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Baxter International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58%

For the past year Baxter International Inc. has stronger performance than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.