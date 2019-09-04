Contrasting of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 80 3.99 N/A 2.52 33.36 Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 8.36 N/A 3.89 23.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Baxter International Inc. and Utah Medical Products Inc. Utah Medical Products Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Baxter International Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Baxter International Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 19.4% 9.9% Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Baxter International Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Utah Medical Products Inc. has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Baxter International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Utah Medical Products Inc. are 6.5 and 5.4 respectively. Utah Medical Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Baxter International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Baxter International Inc. and Utah Medical Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.87% for Baxter International Inc. with consensus price target of $86.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Baxter International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.4% of Utah Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Baxter International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58% Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52%

For the past year Baxter International Inc. has stronger performance than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats Baxter International Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.