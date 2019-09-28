Contrasting of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

We are contrasting Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 87 2.42 509.56M 2.52 33.36 Sientra Inc. 7 -0.12 37.99M -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Baxter International Inc. and Sientra Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 585,701,149.43% 19.4% 9.9% Sientra Inc. 559,499,263.62% -119.6% -50.4%

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Sientra Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Baxter International Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Sientra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Baxter International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Baxter International Inc. and Sientra Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sientra Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Baxter International Inc. has a 2.12% upside potential and an average price target of $87.75. Meanwhile, Sientra Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 60.31%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sientra Inc. is looking more favorable than Baxter International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Baxter International Inc. and Sientra Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Baxter International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Sientra Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Baxter International Inc. had bullish trend while Sientra Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Baxter International Inc. beats Sientra Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.