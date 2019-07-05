Contrasting of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

We are contrasting Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 13 3.68 N/A -1.40 0.00 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold Corporation is 149.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.49. Vista Gold Corp. on the other hand, has -0.74 beta which makes it 174.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barrick Gold Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vista Gold Corp. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Vista Gold Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Barrick Gold Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barrick Gold Corporation and Vista Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 30.8% respectively. 0.1% are Barrick Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -0.56% -8.29% -2.5% -3.18% -7.27% -7.68% Vista Gold Corp. 2.08% -6.52% -10.96% 21.04% -16.27% 15.28%

For the past year Barrick Gold Corporation had bearish trend while Vista Gold Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Barrick Gold Corporation beats Vista Gold Corp.

