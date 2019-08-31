Contrasting of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) and Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 15 4.46 N/A -1.40 0.00 Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Barrick Gold Corporation and Pershing Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1% Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares and 21.46% of Pershing Gold Corporation shares. Barrick Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 34.49% of Pershing Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09% Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Barrick Gold Corporation beats Pershing Gold Corporation.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.