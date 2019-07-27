Contrasting of Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

We are contrasting Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services Inc. 75 0.72 N/A 5.86 13.08 RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.21 N/A 0.28 13.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RCM Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Barrett Business Services Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Barrett Business Services Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9% RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Barrett Business Services Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. RCM Technologies Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Barrett Business Services Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor RCM Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. RCM Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Barrett Business Services Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Barrett Business Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $105, and a 16.23% upside potential. On the other hand, RCM Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 82.37% and its consensus price target is $6. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that RCM Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Barrett Business Services Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 50.1%. About 3.9% of Barrett Business Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.2% are RCM Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.89% 0.5% 13.47% 5.68% -8.83% 33.92% RCM Technologies Inc. -1.05% -7.44% -14.09% -9.35% -26.32% 21.94%

For the past year Barrett Business Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RCM Technologies Inc.

Summary

Barrett Business Services Inc. beats RCM Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.