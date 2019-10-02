Contrasting of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and Its Rivals

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Barnwell Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 454,481,890.64% -62.10% -28.90% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Barnwell Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 3.25M 1 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 92.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barnwell Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Barnwell Industries Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.’s rivals beat Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.