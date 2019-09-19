Contrasting of Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.05 141.74 Zumiez Inc. 25 0.82 N/A 1.58 15.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Barnes & Noble Inc. and Zumiez Inc. Zumiez Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Barnes & Noble Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zumiez Inc. has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barnes & Noble Inc. Its rival Zumiez Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. Zumiez Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble Inc. and Zumiez Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zumiez Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a -4.91% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barnes & Noble Inc. and Zumiez Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 82.4% respectively. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Zumiez Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. has -8.04% weaker performance while Zumiez Inc. has 29.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Zumiez Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.