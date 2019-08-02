Contrasting of Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.13 N/A 0.05 141.74 Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.14 N/A -13.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Barnes & Noble Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Barnes & Noble Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Barnes & Noble Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Barnes & Noble Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 7.53%. Reebonz Holding Limited on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 436.59% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reebonz Holding Limited looks more robust than Barnes & Noble Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Barnes & Noble Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. was less bearish than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Reebonz Holding Limited.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.