Contrasting of Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|6
|0.13
|N/A
|0.05
|141.74
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|5
|0.14
|N/A
|-13.33
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Barnes & Noble Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Barnes & Noble Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Barnes & Noble Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus price target of Barnes & Noble Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 7.53%. Reebonz Holding Limited on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 436.59% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reebonz Holding Limited looks more robust than Barnes & Noble Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 76% of Barnes & Noble Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|-0.61%
|-2.54%
|36.12%
|12.41%
|7.77%
|-8.04%
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|-6.59%
|-36.07%
|-65.57%
|-78.48%
|-96.93%
|-85.52%
For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. was less bearish than Reebonz Holding Limited.
Summary
Barnes & Noble Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Reebonz Holding Limited.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.
