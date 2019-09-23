Contrasting of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.53 0.00 Murphy USA Inc. 85 0.23 N/A 5.51 16.04

Demonstrates Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Murphy USA Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1% Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Murphy USA Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Murphy USA Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Murphy USA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Murphy USA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Murphy USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 124.36% for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Murphy USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72% Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has -12.72% weaker performance while Murphy USA Inc. has 15.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Murphy USA Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.