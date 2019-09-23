Contrasting of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|4
|0.07
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Murphy USA Inc.
|85
|0.23
|N/A
|5.51
|16.04
Demonstrates Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Murphy USA Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0.00%
|-5.2%
|-2.1%
|Murphy USA Inc.
|0.00%
|23.8%
|7.6%
Risk & Volatility
Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Murphy USA Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Murphy USA Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Murphy USA Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Murphy USA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Murphy USA Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 124.36% for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. with consensus target price of $7.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Murphy USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|-0.85%
|5.42%
|-20.09%
|-38.7%
|-37.39%
|-12.72%
|Murphy USA Inc.
|2.85%
|4.56%
|3.9%
|9.67%
|10.96%
|15.29%
For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has -12.72% weaker performance while Murphy USA Inc. has 15.29% stronger performance.
Summary
Murphy USA Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
